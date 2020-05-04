Malawi: Atupele Storms Lilongwe Again for COVID-19 Response

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi who kick-started his initiative of going around the country distributing food items to people and sensitising them about the novel coronavirus pandemic in Lilongwe last month, over the weekend returned to the capital on the same exercise.

Atupele helping offloading bags of maize flour and groceries from the truck to the amusement of the beneficiaries and onlookers which included chiefs. Atupele: Feed the people in Lilongwe Atupele took his time to explain to the people on the dangers of the virus and the preventive measures. Atupele washes his hands with soap as he asked beneficiaries to wash hands with soap before and after getting their packages

Muluzi, who is also Minister of Energy in President Peter Mutharika's Cabinet, visited Msiliza Township and handed out Covid-19 prevention items including maize for the most food-insecure households.

He also distributed lifesaving information about the virus and gave a civic education on the same.

Before distributing, Muluzi urged the people to "stay at a safe distance from one another in line, and wash your hands."

He said: "As President Professor Peter Mutharika said, Covid-19 is real and it is here with us. We have about 39 cases, including three deaths since April 2 when Malawi reported its first three cases."

Atupele, who distributed food stuffs to the elderly and women as part of his personal initiative to cushion vulnerable people to the effects of Covid-19 which has brought business on a slowdown, said: "Together, as one, we can fight the virus."

He was seen helping offloading bags of maize flour and groceries from the truck to the amusement of the beneficiaries and onlookers which included chiefs.

Atupele said he is on the distribution exercise as his small contribution to government efforts in making sure that poor people are cushioned from the economic shocks which have been brought up by the virus which has become a global public health.

A fierce social and political commentator Idriss Ali Nassah commended Atupele for his initiative.

"Given the humanitarian and socio-economic impact of the coronavirus and how livelihoods have been affected, what UDF president Atupele Muluzi is doing by going around distributing food items is an excellent intervention to address the needs of the vulnerable members of our society," observed Nassah.

Atupele told them people the hygiene habits should not just be about avoiding coronavirus but should be a way of living so as to avoid other communicable diseases.

He assured the people that the current under the leadership of President Professor Peter Mutharika will do everything possible to make sure that people are protected from the pandemic.