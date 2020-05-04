Algeria: Complementary Finance Bill 2020 - Operating Budget Down By 50%, SNMG Up As of June

3 May 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The Council of Ministers meeting held Sunday via videoconference under the chairmanship of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to reduce State's operating budget from 30% to 50% and increase the national guaranteed minimum wage (SNMG) to DZD20000 as of June 2020, announced the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

After debating a presentation made by the Finance minister on the complementary finance bill 2020, the Council of Ministers "decided to reduce State's operating budget from 30% to 50%, including the expenditure of State institutions."

Besides, the Council took the decision to abolish the controlled declaration system for liberal professions and adopt proposals from the Ministry of Industry and Mines to revive industry.

