South Africa: DA Demands Provinces Release COVID-19 Testing Stats

4 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The DA plans to submit Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) applications to compel provincial health departments to release detailed Covid-19 statistics daily.

DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said only the Western Cape and Gauteng (although in a limited fashion) were releasing daily stats which are broken down into regions, fatalities and tests conducted.

"The DA has repeatedly raised the issue of credible, consistent and accurate data which gives the country a complete picture of community transmissions in the fight against Covid-19. There seems to be a desire in some provinces to withhold data from the public for no reason at all. As an example of this absurdity, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is claiming that these statistics are embargoed. Other provinces are either inconsistent in the sharing of this information or it does not happen at all," said Gwarube.

The issue had been raised with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, she said, adding that understanding how many tests were taking place would allow the government to ensure each province was testing enough people in relation to their population.

"The crisis in the Eastern Cape, where less than 10 000 tests were conducted in five weeks, was discovered much later than it should have because there was no requirement for public release of testing figures. This is an important accountability tool."

Gwarube referenced testing in the Western Cape as an effective and transparent model, saying it offered a targeted approach of screening and testing in clusters, where positive results had been found.

She also cited information released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for the period between 4 March and 27 April, during which the Western Cape conducted 541 tests per 100 000 people, followed by Gauteng with 439 per 100 000 people, and lastly the Free State which conducted 284 per 100 000 people.

"This information from the NICD underscores the importance of having reliable and consistent provincial data. Information about a global pandemic that is wreaking havoc in our country should never be considered classified," Gwarube said.

"Every province must have a targeted approach to testing, tracing and tracking while meeting their daily testing targets. These PAIA applications will help us determine that in the next coming weeks."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.