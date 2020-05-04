Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Villagers Face Home Displacements for Grass Farming By Chinese Investor

4 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Thousands of families in Chiredzi district in Masvingo province are outraged with government and a Chinese investor who has earmarked their ancestral land to farm Lurcene grass for export.

Lurcene grass is for making hay.

In an interview, a councillor representing the villagers said the Asian investor has offered each of the affected families some new pieces of arid land to also farm grass and sell back to them.

Local Government Minister July Moyo, during a recent visit to the area accompanied by Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira, told the affected villagers the area had been earmarked for such a project since 1964.

"They came and told us that we will be moved and be compensated by the investor for structures that would have been destroyed and each affected villager will also be given two hectares of land to plough the same grass," Councillor Hardlife Tiisa told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The most affected villagers are those in Ward 6, 7 and 8 and their fear is what happened to some villagers who were displaced for Tokwe-Mukosi dam project who did not receive any compensation.

"We are not against any government projects in the area, but we are afraid of what will happen to our livelihoods.

"Moreover, imagine planting, harvesting grass and selling to the same person who would have displaced you; at how much?"

"Interestingly, they told us that the land was gazetted for such a project in 1964."

Tiisa said villagers would rather be contracted to plant the grass without being moved from the same area.

"Land reform is not about taking land from once landless villagers and giving it to one company.

"Why not just sell the idea to villagers just like what happened with tobacco," he said.

For some of the villagers, this will be the second time having been affected by the construction of Tokwe-Mukosi dam in the same province and they had settled in Chiredzi South after being dumped in Chingwizi 5 years ago.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.