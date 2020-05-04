Zimbabwe: Vaya to Deliver Medicines for Free During COVID-19 Lockdown

4 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

VAYA Express, working hand in hand with VAYA Express Medical Deliveries, says it will be offering free deliveries of medical supplies in a bid to assist Zimbabweans in need of critical medicines and drugs during the movement restrictions imposed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will be offered in partnership with Maisha Health fund (formerly Steward Health) to help people in need to reach pharmacies.

In a statement, VAYA Logistics chief executive officer, Lovemore Nyatsine said the service will be immediately available from different pharmacies and doctors, starting with those in Harare and Bulawayo.

"The free deliveries of medicines and drugs is starting right away in Harare and Bulawayo. Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo will come on stream in the next two weeks," he said.

The free delivery promotion would run for three months, until July 31, 2020.

Nyatsine said the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown, while necessary in arresting the spread of the disease, had restricted mobility throughout the nation, making it difficult for patients, particularly the elderly and those with chronic conditions, to access drug supplies.

"VAYA Express Medical Deliveries will deliver medicines to the public for free during these challenging times.

"The team delivering the medical suppliers is trained on the necessary health protocols and will also educate recipient patients on COVID-19 preventive health protocols," Nyatsine said.

He said to access the service, one simply sends a prescription to a Sasai or Whatsapp number of VAYA Express Medical Deliveries partner pharmacies (list available on the Maisha Website or through a WhatsApp Bot).

They then make their payment directly into the pharmacy's Ecocash merchant number (available on the partner list) and send the proof of payment to the same number.

VAYA Express will then pick it up from there and collect the hard copy prescription and deliver the required medicine within 48 hours.

The service was designed to cater for the elderly, people with chronic conditions and those who may not be able to travel into town to collect their medication.

Nyatsine added that the service was open to any doctors and pharmacies in need of delivering medicines to their home-based patients.

How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

