South Africa: Hawks Bust North West Man Allegedly in Possession of Drugs and Skin of Three Lions

4 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Hartbeesfontein in North West on Friday for allegedly being in possession of three lion skins and an array of narcotics.

The arrest was carried out by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit assisted by members of the Klerksdorp Tactical Response Team and the Stilfontein Stock Theft unit for contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

According to spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, police were following up information when they searched a house in Tigane where they found three lion skins, Mandrax tablets, half- and full-moon drugs (crack cocaine) and packets of dagga. All items were subsequently seized for further investigation.

"The suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the Hartbeesfontein Magistrate's Court, where he will be charged under Section 57(1) of [the] NEMBA Act - possession of illicit animal skins. He will further be charged for the illegal possession of drugs," Rikhotso said.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

