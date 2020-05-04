Somalia: Trade Unions, On Labour Day, Want Improvement of Working Conditions for Frontline Workers

On the occasion of International Workers Day, the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has today called upon the Federal Government, the Federal Member States and the private sector employers to scale up efforts to guarantee their protection and ensure the provision of incentives for the frontline workers.

The federation said these frontline workers, which include health workers, journalists, government officials, transport employees, workers in the informal economy and security forces, have in some instances gone the extra mile beyond the demands of their duty to embody a Somali spirit just to save lives and protect our poorly resourced healthcare system.

FESTU has particularly demanded a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and hand sanitizers for workers, especially the frontline workers. In addition, the trade union umbrella body said functional hygienic wash rooms, suitable and safe rest rooms and other facilities must be made accessible to ensure that workers and in particular frontline workers are safe, protected and empowered to carry out their duties efficiently.

"Our survival literally depends on their ability of being able to do this. With less support from management and public protection agencies many frontline workers are particularly vulnerable at this time to labour exploitation, acts of injustice and abuse including gender-based violence" said Omar Faruk Osman, FESTU General Secretary.

FESTU and affiliated unions avowed that they will not relent in exposing and reporting those who want to take advantage of our courageous frontline warriors during this difficult time in our history.

The organised labour has urged the government of Somalia, members of the business community and the working people of our beloved country to join forces with the international community at all levels to defeat this virus.

"We call on the government and the private employers to safeguard workers' jobs, wages/salaries, benefits and incomes as we continue to battle this virus. In such time of uncertainty, workers and families need to be able to rely on a predictable source of income to support their households and generally cushion themselves against the shocks and negative financial impact created by the pandemic. Anything else will be inhumane" added Osman.

FESTU boss stated that: once the critical phase of the pandemic has passed and employees slowly resume work, we call on the government and the owners of enterprises to sustain the focus on hygiene and social distancing that the pandemic warranted. This includes deploying labour inspectors to ensure enforcement and compliance with standard health and safety guidelines".

"This year Somalia will be celebrating its 60th independence anniversary, a reality that would not have been possible without the hard work and sacrifices of workers who fully identified with the liberation struggle. Sadly, Somali workers are yet to enjoy full and unhindered freedom as they continue to face gross human and labour rights abuses. In addition, workers' organisations still face many uphill battles to function effectively and without interference in the interest of workers. Despite this, workers continue to reject this circumvention of their rights and stand strong" stated Osman.