South Africa: Nationalising Healthcare Is Not the Best Medicine for Nation

3 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gabriel Crouse

The frontline of South Africa's new struggle is healthcare provision, which has been shielded from the worst possible stresses so far by shuttering most of the economy, transport and public drinking. As the lockdown relaxes, should the health system be nationalised?

During the lockdown, there have been several calls to nationalise South Africa's private healthcare, as the Republic of Ireland and Spain have done during the Covid-19 crisis. Consider this Daily Maverick piece, "It is urgent to integrate SA's private and public healthcare systems now" by Lydia Cairncross, Louis Reynolds, Russell Rensburg and Leslie London, four leading healthcare experts. They call for a "National Department of Health" (NDOH) that will put an end to "profit-making during the crisis" in healthcare, citing Ireland and Spain as examples of how to go about this.

The Republic of Ireland is probably doing the exact right thing by nationalising its healthcare, and it is important to understand what position that country is in to see why. Ireland was subjected to brutal forms of colonialism for centuries, but the south gained some autonomy after the Irish War of Independence from 1919 to 1922.

Progress and regress followed in lockstep until the "Irish Troubles", a war...

