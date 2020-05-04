Malawi: Phalombe Hospital Ready to Open August 2020 - Minister

4 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sam Majamanda

The long-awaited Phalombe District Hospital will be ready to open in August, 2020, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma has disclosed.

The Minister toured the construction works on Thursday to ascertain that the contractor was following Covid-19 measures aimed at protecting workers on the site.

Jooma indicated that the timing of the hospital's opening was subject to Covid-19-related conditions in South Africa where some equipment for the hospital was being bought.

"Some of the equipment to be used in this hospital is trapped in South Africa due to the Covid-19 lockdown. But we hope their borders will open soon so that we can have the equipment delivered here," he said.

According to the contractor on site, installation of the equipment would take two months.

Chief Executive Officer for the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), Linda Phiri said the facility was of high quality and that it fitted the Council's recommendations.

"We believe that the facility will last longer from the time it starts operating because the work that has been done here is brilliant; this is what we want as a council," she explained.

Construction of the $22 million district hospital funded by the Malawi Government, Arab Bank for Africa Development (Badea) and Saudi Fund for Development being constructed by a Kuwaiti contractor started in 2017.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.