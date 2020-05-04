Malawi: Phalombe Hospital Ready to Open August 2020 - Minister

The long-awaited Phalombe District Hospital will be ready to open in August, 2020, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma has disclosed.

The Minister toured the construction works on Thursday to ascertain that the contractor was following Covid-19 measures aimed at protecting workers on the site.

Jooma indicated that the timing of the hospital's opening was subject to Covid-19-related conditions in South Africa where some equipment for the hospital was being bought.

"Some of the equipment to be used in this hospital is trapped in South Africa due to the Covid-19 lockdown. But we hope their borders will open soon so that we can have the equipment delivered here," he said.

According to the contractor on site, installation of the equipment would take two months.

Chief Executive Officer for the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), Linda Phiri said the facility was of high quality and that it fitted the Council's recommendations.

"We believe that the facility will last longer from the time it starts operating because the work that has been done here is brilliant; this is what we want as a council," she explained.

Construction of the $22 million district hospital funded by the Malawi Government, Arab Bank for Africa Development (Badea) and Saudi Fund for Development being constructed by a Kuwaiti contractor started in 2017.