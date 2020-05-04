Western Sahara: President of Republic Offers Condolences to His Tanzanian Counterpart On Passing of Former Minister for Foreign Affairs

3 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir-Lahlou — President of the Repubilic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Ghali, has addressed a message of condolence to President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, on the passing away of of H.E. Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"I have learnt with deep sadness and sorrow, the passing away of H.E. Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, on Friday 1st May at his home in Dodoma," said the president of the Republic in his message.

"On this sad occasion, I would like to express to Your Excellency, to the People of Tanzania and to the family of the late Ambassador Augustine Mahiga our most sincere condolences for this sudden demise."

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Almighty God grant his family strength and fortitude at this time of mourning," he added.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.