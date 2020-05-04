Western Sahara: President of Republic Offers Condolences to His Tanzanian Counterpart On Passing of Former Minister for Foreign Affairs

Bir-Lahlou — President of the Repubilic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Ghali, has addressed a message of condolence to President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, on the passing away of of H.E. Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"I have learnt with deep sadness and sorrow, the passing away of H.E. Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, on Friday 1st May at his home in Dodoma," said the president of the Republic in his message.

"On this sad occasion, I would like to express to Your Excellency, to the People of Tanzania and to the family of the late Ambassador Augustine Mahiga our most sincere condolences for this sudden demise."

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Almighty God grant his family strength and fortitude at this time of mourning," he added.