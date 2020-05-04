South Africa: Amatola Water Board Placed Under Legal Administration

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has placed the Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape under administration.

The decision follows Sisulu's meeting with her advisors where she received reports regarding intensified processes applied to resolving the cases of irregular expenditure in the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

"The Minister received comprehensive updates about enduring problematic developments at both the Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, and Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo.

"Since taking office nine months ago, Sisulu has tried a variety of interventions to resolve management and governance issues which have plagued the affairs of Amatola Water for some years. The board has long been characterised by instability and infighting, which has rendered Amatola Water dysfunctional," said the department.

In light of the entity's woes, Sisulu concluded that ending the term of office of the current interim board and appointing legal administrators to manage the affairs of Amatola Water is the only practical solution left to address the enduring instability.

"The decision by Minister Sisulu is not taken lightly. It is informed by the need to have a solvent institution that strives for reliable delivery of water to the citizens of the Eastern Cape. Sisulu would like to thank the interim board for their work," said the DWS.

The department said the decisions that were taken by the board will remain valid and in force. These include investigations into the current CEO, who was recently placed on special precautionary leave with full pay.

In addition to Amatola Water, there are ongoing investigations into irregular expenditure and governance issues at Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo.

"The investigations into Lepelle Northern Water are ongoing. Minister Sisulu will soon make further announcements in this regard," said the department.