South Africa: Labour Minister Lays Down the 'Direction' for Getting Back to Work

3 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi had a briefing on Sunday, 3 May to brief South Africa on lockdown level 4 'back-to-work readiness' as over a million people are expected to return to work this week. For employers, there were enough threats and finger-wagging to set a fire pool alight.

It is a fraught time to return to work, and employers and employees face a dizzying array of new regulations that have been implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19. Having protective measures in place is clearly essential, and monitoring compliance will be a huge and arduous task. But following the lead of other ministries, the tone of Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi's delivery came across as hectoring.

Basically, his message was: comply with the "Direction" or be closed - if we catch you. (One wonders if it was meant to be "directive", but Direction was the term of art used more than once in his statement, with an upper case D no less.)

"An employer who does not comply with the Direction may be ordered to close their business. In addition, as the failure to comply fully with the OHSA (Occupational Health and Safety Act) is...

