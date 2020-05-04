South Africa: Concealed Dagga Recovered

press release

In the early hours of today, police officers in Paulpietersburg arrested two suspects after two compressed dagga parcels were recovered inside their vehicle. Police were conducting an operation on the Main Road when a vehicle with two occupants was spotted. A search was conducted and more than 60 kilograms of dagga parcels were found. A 45-year-old male and a 48-year-old woman were arrested. They were charged for possession of dagga. They will appear in the Paulpitersburg Magistrates Court tomorrow, 04 May 2020.

Another operation was conducted on 01 May 2020, by Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit with EThekwini Cluster Task Team where a 32-year-old male was arrested after pure heroin was recovered. The suspect was arrested while transporting drugs from Dalton to Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD. The drugs has an estimated street value of more than R11 000-00. The suspect was charged for possession of drugs and he will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their persistence to root out drug trade in the province.