South Africa: Concealed Dagga Recovered

3 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the early hours of today, police officers in Paulpietersburg arrested two suspects after two compressed dagga parcels were recovered inside their vehicle. Police were conducting an operation on the Main Road when a vehicle with two occupants was spotted. A search was conducted and more than 60 kilograms of dagga parcels were found. A 45-year-old male and a 48-year-old woman were arrested. They were charged for possession of dagga. They will appear in the Paulpitersburg Magistrates Court tomorrow, 04 May 2020.

Another operation was conducted on 01 May 2020, by Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit with EThekwini Cluster Task Team where a 32-year-old male was arrested after pure heroin was recovered. The suspect was arrested while transporting drugs from Dalton to Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD. The drugs has an estimated street value of more than R11 000-00. The suspect was charged for possession of drugs and he will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their persistence to root out drug trade in the province.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.