South Africa: We Need to Mobilise Every Resource We Have to Combat Hunger and Poverty Caused By COVID-19

opinion

As we enter a time where the fear of starvation becomes more prevalent than the fear of Covid-19, we need to look for more effective strategies to look after the needs of the most desperate in our communities.

Government has moved decisively to address the health crisis brought on by Covid-19. Now we need to show equal resolve in responding to the new crisis faced by our communities: hunger.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcements of new social support measures will provide a welcome relief to many, but are unlikely to prevent an upsurge in hunger-related protests. The present ad hoc measures to roll out food parcels and slowly emerging plans for economic recovery are inadequate in the face of the hunger crisis that is unfolding.

A more coherent and engaged strategy is needed to gain trust and build community emergency support systems.

The last two weeks have seen the emergence of violent protests against the state's failure to address this rapidly escalating situation. Street protests in poor communities across the country, from Mitchells Plain to Alexandra, have reminded the government that South Africans use the streets to express their anger at government. Given the Covid-19 regulations regarding public spaces, this battleground...