South Africa: The New Normal Is Going to Take Some Getting Used to

4 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Is this the new normal that we are going to have to get used to? No more chit-chat with random people. No handshakes. Little pocket-sized sanitiser dispensers to clean our hands every time we touch a surface outside (and inside) of our homes. I wonder how this new world will impact young people, the ones who were absent from the mall today. What will the perimeters be in their social lives? Will hanging out or going to clubs be taboo for them from now on?

I was witness to the most extraordinary scene over the weekend. A lady was pushing a well-laden Woolworths trolley towards the parking lot in Rosebank, Johannesburg. As she approached the perimeter of the parking lot, a young man, one of many, approached to help her. Her screech stopped him in his tracks. "Stop right there! Don't come near me," she said, pointing at a spot between her and the young man. She then took a R20 note from her wallet and placed it on the floor, all the while keeping her eye on him.

"What the hell is going on," I thought to myself. It's broad daylight and there are many people in the immediate...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.