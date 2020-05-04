South Africa: The New Normal Is Going to Take Some Getting Used to

analysis

Is this the new normal that we are going to have to get used to? No more chit-chat with random people. No handshakes. Little pocket-sized sanitiser dispensers to clean our hands every time we touch a surface outside (and inside) of our homes. I wonder how this new world will impact young people, the ones who were absent from the mall today. What will the perimeters be in their social lives? Will hanging out or going to clubs be taboo for them from now on?

I was witness to the most extraordinary scene over the weekend. A lady was pushing a well-laden Woolworths trolley towards the parking lot in Rosebank, Johannesburg. As she approached the perimeter of the parking lot, a young man, one of many, approached to help her. Her screech stopped him in his tracks. "Stop right there! Don't come near me," she said, pointing at a spot between her and the young man. She then took a R20 note from her wallet and placed it on the floor, all the while keeping her eye on him.

"What the hell is going on," I thought to myself. It's broad daylight and there are many people in the immediate...