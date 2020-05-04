Zimbabwe: Firm Fulfils Presidential Donation

4 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A local borehole drilling company, Skylake Borehole Drilling, has drilled two boreholes at the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in fulfilment of the donation it made to President Mnangagwa two weeks ago.

The boreholes are a timely intervention as they come at a time when the City of Harare is struggling to ensure consistent water supplies. Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital is one of the busiest health facilities in Harare, handling Covid-19 cases.

Skylake managing director Mr Tatenda Samukange presented the donation to President Mnangagwa in the presence of his two deputies, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi at State House. Initially, Skylake wanted to sink the boreholes at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, but President Mnangagwa advised that the company would be given direction by the Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Taskforce chaired by VP Mohadi.

Mr Samukange (25), who is ranked as one of the youngest businessmen in the country, told The Herald that the fight against Covid-19 was not for Government alone, but everyone.

"We made this donation before the President two weeks ago and it is part of our corporate social responsibility to the community and effort to fight Covid-19," he said.

"The fight against this scourge should not be left to Government alone and we felt that as a home grown business we should also play an active role in this fight. "Apart from these boreholes, we have also done the signage at Wilkins Hospital where we wanted to drill the boreholes initially."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.