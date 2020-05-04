South Africa: U.S.$1,500 'Bribe' Offered As More Cigarettes Seized During COVID-19 Lockdown

3 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Three people have been arrested in Lenasia, Johannesburg, in spite of allegedly offering a whopping R30 000 to get out of being caught selling cigarettes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko tweeted that the Soweto Flying Squad was tipped off about the sale of cigarettes at a premises.

This is illegal during the lockdown.

She tweeted that the officers watched the premises, and saw two men entering the building.

"As they came out they were carrying boxes, they were searched and members established that there were cigarettes inside the boxes. The two were questioned and confirmed to have bought the cigarettes. On further investigations members found more boxes in the premises."

The three foreign nationals were placed under arrest. All the cigarette boxes were confiscated.

"One of them will be charged with bribery, he was offering R30 000 to the police. Well done SAPS," tweeted Mazibuko with a row of clapping hands emojis.

This came after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma surprised smokers and cigarette traders with the news that there had been an about-turn on the decision to allow tobacco sales again from Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier announced that from 1 May cigarettes would be sold again, but Dlamini-Zuma announced that this would not happen for health reasons.

The government has been given until 10:00 on Monday to allow cigarette sales again, or face the company British American Tobacco in court.

