Sudanese Medics Condemn Soaring Medicine Prices

1 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Doctors and pharmacists in Sudan have denounced the recent increase in the prices of medicines.

According to pharmacists, the prices of locally made medicines increased by 70 to 120 per cent, while the prices of imported medicines have risen by 16 percent.

The price of locally produced antibiotics has risen from SDG 100 to SDG 200. A strip of aspirin tablets now costs SDG 20 instead of SDG 10.

In a press statement yesterday, the pharmacists described the increases in the prices of locally manufactured medicines, including medications for people suffering from chronic diseases, as "unprecedented". The soaring medicine prices "narrow the opportunity for most Sudanese to buy their much-needed medication".

The Socialist Doctors Association called in a statement on the Sudanese medics "and all living revolutionary forces" to resist "this increase in the price of medicines and the government's economic policies, until policies that reflect the December Uprising and the efforts of the Sudanese to live decent life have been adopted".

On Wednesday, the Central Pharmacists Committee described the new pricing of locally produced medicines by the National Council for Medicines and Toxins as "sudden and illogical.

Minister of Health Akram El Tom called the price increases of local medicines "unjustified", and directed the Sudanese Pharmacists Association to urgently discuss the matter in a meeting with all their partners.

Before the price increases, most Sudanese were already having difficulties to cover their medical expenses.

A housewife told Radio Dabanga from Omdurman in mid-February that she was stricken with malaria earlier that month. Her husband, an electrician with an average monthly income of SDG 4,000, paid more than SDG 1,000 for a visit to a doctor, laboratory tests, and the medicines and vitamins prescribed.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.