Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and in the Diaspora are stepping up contribution to bolster the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, employees of the Central region administration contributed 2 million and 821 thousand and 77 Nakfa, employees of the Gash Barka region, sub-zones and members of the Assembly 864 thousand and 89 Nakfa, Sawa Construction and Development Company 548 thousand Nakfa, affluent nationals in the Golij sub-zone 449 thousand and 427 Nakfa, Gedem Cement Factory 200 thousand Nakfa, fish farmers 200 thousand Nakfa, employees of Sabur Printing Press 140 thousand Nakfa, Asmara Meat and Milk Products 50 thousand Nakfa, employees of Commercial Bank of Eritrea 50 thousand Nakfa, owner of Universal Dental Clinic 25 thousand Nakfa and Islamic Awkaf Committee in Asmara 10 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, Hadamu administrative area contributed 62 thousand and 570 Nakfa, Tekonda administrative area 30 thousand Nakfa, Gemel car rent 30 thousand Nakfa, Awhune administrative area 24 thousand and 900 Nakfa, Adi-Quala town 23 thousand Nakfa, Moneksaito administrative area 22 thousand and 150 Nakfa, Maitera-Kokebai administrative area 20 thousand Nakfa, Blekat cooperative association 20 thousand Nakfa, owners of mini-buses in Massawa 19 thousand Nakfa, Adi-Gawl administrative area 16 thousand and 890 Nakfa, Serha administrative area 15 thousand Nakfa and Ambeste-Gelaba administrative area 10 thousand and 205 Nakfa.

Likewise, Teklu Girmatsion steel and wood work, Timberi Pisa House, Sam garment factory private enterprise, Hebron Restaurant, Hadera and Sons Shoes factory, cooperative association of residents in Adi-Tekelezan, Damera private limited enterprise, Beale Mariam cooperative association in Asmara, ST milk and milk product, Misgina Cosmetics factory and Sipa private enterprise contributed 10 thousand Nakfa each.

Moreover, Taxi owners association in Barentu contributed 7 thousand Nakfa, and Amba-Galiano guest house, Solomon Eyasu eye glass shop, Negash sponge factory and Eritrean Chemical Society contributed 5 thousand each while Dan guest house and Al-Rajeh salt production 3 thousand each and Catholic Parish 2 thousand and 500 Nakfa.

In related news, Eritrean nationals, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Belgium and Luxemburg contributed 18 thousand and 229 Euros.

Nationals in the United Arab Emirates, on top of the 1 million 241 thousand and 83 Durham and 3 thousand Dollars contribution they previously made contributed additional 37 thousand and 70 Durham.

Other nationals inside the country have also contributed over 500 thousand Nakfa.