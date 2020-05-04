Eritrea: International Workers' Day Observed

1 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — International Workers' Day, 1 May, was observed in Asmara with blood donation.

The event was organized in cooperation with 40 youth members of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) and the National Blood Transfusion Center.

Indicating on the significance of blood donation in saving lives, the youth participants called on others to follow the noble example and contribute their part in enriching the National Blood Transfusion Center.

In the same vein, in a statement issued in connection with the International Workers' Day, Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, indicating that the day is being observed at a time in which over 3 million people worldwide are infected and over 200 thousand lost their lives due to the COVID-19, said that over 2.7 billion workers are also compelled to stay at home.

The statement released by the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers also stated that the Eritrean workers on top of practicing the guidelines issued by the Government to 'Stay at Home' they are also extending financial and material support to the effort by the people and Government of Eritrea to contain the spread of the corona virus.

The statement also commended the support the Eritrean people are extending to the disadvantaged citizens.

The International Workers Day is being observed for the 29th time at national level and for the 130th at international level.

