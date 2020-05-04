Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is adding momentum.

Accordingly, Himbol financial service contributed one million Nakfa, employees of Asmara Brewery 555 thousand Nakfa, employees of the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association contributed 200 thousand Nakfa, fish farmers in the Northern Red Sea region 110 thousand Nakfa, Dubarwua administration 185 thousand and 108 Nakfa, Eritrean Standards Institution 54 thousand and 176 Nakfa and clearing and forwarding association 50 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, 20 administrative areas in the Gash Barka region contributed at total of 171 thousand and 550 Nakfa.

More over Kahsai Total contributed 20 thousand Nakfa, Asmara Biscuits Factory 15 thousand Nakfa, Dawit Caravel Furniture 12 thousand Nakfa, owners of pastries in Barentu 10 thousand and 500 Nakfa, association of first round of the national service 10 thousand Nakfa, Fenkil entertainment center 10 thousand Nakfa, association of mills owners in Asmara 6 thousand ad 600 Nakfa, Labka Bakery 5 thousand Nakfa, Sutur milk product 5 thousand Nakfa, Gurgusum salt production 5 thousand Nakfa and Shewit beer distributer 5 thousand Nakfa.

Other enterprises and individuals also contributed a total of 103 thousand and 366 Nakfa.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in various French cities and staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in France contributed 35 thousand and 724 Euros while five families decided that the families renting their houses in Mai-Temenai, Villagio, Paradizo, Daero-Paulos and Elaberet to live free of rental payment for two months.