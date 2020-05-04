Eritrea: President Isaias Arrives in Addis Abeba

3 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Addis Abeba for two day working visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport President Isaias and his delegation were received by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The two leaders subsequently discussed on bilateral cooperation and regional developments of interest to the two countries.

President Sahlework hosted luncheon for the President and his delegation. The former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, and, President of the Oromia Region Shimeles Abdissa, attended the luncheon hosted by President Sahlework. President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation also visited some development sites in Addis Abeba.

President Isaias Afwerki is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.