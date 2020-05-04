Mauritius: Only Four COVID-19 Cases Currently Active in Mauritius

press release

According to the latest figures released, this afternoon, through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there are only four Covid-19 positive cases currently active in Mauritius, and three patients have left for treatment abroad. The country has recorded no new case during the week.

The updates are:

· There are 332 positive cases

· A total of 315 patients have been successfully treated

· Number of deaths remains at ten

· A total of 18 398 PCR tests has been carried out as at now

· The overall number of frontliners screened, via the Rapid Antigen Tests, stands at 22 634

· One hundred passengers are under quarantine.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris