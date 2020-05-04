Ghana: Policeman Grabbed for Alleged Robbery

1 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The police have arrested Corporal (Cpl) Suleman Gbana Ayuba, stationed in Tamale in the Northern Region, for his alleged involvement in a robbery case.

He is believed to have been part of five other suspects who robbed some businessmen at a hotel in Tamale last week.

Cpl Ayuba is currently in the Tamale police cells assisting in investigations.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt Kwabena Otuo Acheapmong, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said that five other suspects were arrested earlier in connection with the robbery case.

The crime officer stated that, three of the suspects; Adam Siba, Alhassan Issa and Baba Issa were arraigned at the Tamale Circuit Court and remanded to reappear on May 7.

Supt Acheampong indicated that the other two suspects, Haruna Safianu and Alhassan Iddrisu sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds during the arrest as they attempted to fire the police.

According to him the two were rushed to theTamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Supt Acheampong revealed several items such as Hyundai salon car and Apsonic motorbike were retrieved from the suspects.

He said in recent times there have been report of several robbery incidents within the Tamale metropolis and this has compelled the regional police command to intensify patrols in the area, which was beginning to yield positive results.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

