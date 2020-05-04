Ghana: Ministry Introduces Online, TV Platforms for Pre-Tertiary Students

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has introduced a number of online and televised platforms to assist pre-tertiary students, who are home as a result of the COVID-19, to learn.

For online, Senior High Schools(SHS) students could access iCampus Ghana at www.icampusgh.com using their BECE Index Number plus the last two digits of the year they wrote their BECE as their username.

In an open letter to parents and guardians, the Sector Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said SHS three students are to add 17 to the end of their BECE index numbers, SHS two and one students were to add 18 and 19 respectively.

Additionally, the letter indicated that Ghana Learning TV was now available on free to air TV as well as on DStv channel 315, GOtv channel 150 and StarTimes channel 312.

"We are currently producing learning content for radio broadcast, soon to be available across the country", it said.

All schools in the country have been closed for weeks as part of the ban on public gathering to help contain the COVID-19. The ministry has already announced some online platforms to engage students while they stay home.

The letter also suggested some activities to help manage a child's time and maximising study time, including drawing a simple timetable or schedule with breaks for rest, play or meals.

It proposed that parents and guardians should give them simple tasks and assess them orally and correct them appropriately as well as encourage them to take on new and healthy hobbies.

The incorporation of physical education or exercise into day to day activities to cope with staying indoors for long periods and creation of safe environment for children to learn and thrive were also recommended

While advising parents to avoid overburdening of chores, it also urged them to strengthen their relationship with their children's schoolteachers and administrators to receive ongoing support with learning at home.

The letter assured parents that the ministry would continue to do its best in delivering quality education to all children across the country and thanked them for their continued support and partnership in educating the next generation.

"As we closely monitor the evolving impact of this global pandemic, we are implementing various measures to ensure that children continue to learn while at home, and we hope that you can render them your utmost support while maintaining a safe environment for them to thrive", it said.