Ghana: Gyan to Initiate Campaign to Revive Colt Football

General Skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, says he is keen on initiating a campaign to revive colt (juvenile) football in the country.

Gyan, who benefited from colt football, has described that football system as the backbone of Ghana football but has bemoaned its slump in the last 10 to 15 years.

Ghana had a vibrant juvenile sector that served as a football factory, producing exceptionally talented footballers for the national team.

The scenario has changed in recent times with several questions remaining unanswered about why the country has struggled to replicate the old days.

Speaking at TV3 Sports on Monday, he said: "I started with the colts level. A lot of players who played for the senior national team, they (also) started from the colts level."

"I recently found out that there's no more colt football in Ghana and that is something I want to do," he noted.

"I want to bring back the love for colt football to Ghana, to be an ambassador or something and make sure I promote it."

Gyan has invited his former teammates who also profited from a well functioning colt football structure to join him on this revivification quest.

"We have Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingson, myself, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, all these guys including the legends Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah, all played at the colt's level.

"That's what I want to do, I want to bring back the colt football because I think it will help," he asserted.

Gyan played for Mighty Victory which later became Cedabs Babies Colt Club before moving to professional level at the young age of 16. He scored 10 goals in 16 games in the Ghana Premier League for Liberty Professionals before going on trials in Europe.

He currently organises a juvenile football project dubbed the BabyJet Under-16 tournament which discovered Asante Kotoko's Matthew Anim-Cudjoe.