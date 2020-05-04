Ghana: Wapic Insurance Offers Health Workers 25 Percent Premium Rebates On New Policy Uptake in Honouring Worker's Day

1 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Wapic Insurance (Ghana) Limited, one of Ghana's leading insurance companies, is offering a 25% discount on all new policies to health workers across Ghana. This is to help cushion financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The rebate to health workers covers their personal insurances including Personal Accident and Householder Insurance.

Beyond financial and other contributions the company is making to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Wapic is serious about supporting its customers, particularly the most vulnerable, during this difficult time. The insurer takes pride in always putting customers first and continually improving its services to deliver a unique and excellent customer experience.

"It's Worker's Day and what better occasion is there to offer our grateful thanks to our health workers," Managing Director, Mr. Adedayo Arowojolu said. "This corporate gesture is in appreciation of the noble effort of our health workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic".

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, Wapic Insurance has been at the forefront of Insurance sector contributions to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Most importantly, the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices by fighting the pandemic through its core underwriting products and services.

Wapic Insurance is committed to rolling out further socially responsible and humanitarian initiatives via its underwriting products and services during these challenging times.

