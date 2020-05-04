Sudan: U.S. Provides New Assistance to Sudan in Its Fight Against Pandemic

The U.S Government today announced additional assistance for Sudan's COVID-19 response which now totals 23.1 million.

A statement by the US Agency for International Development USAID explained that sum includes US$16.8 million for public communication about preventing infection, disease surveillance, infection prevention control, case management, and water, sanitation and hygiene programs, $ 5 million in cash assistance to vulnerable families adversely affected by coivid-19.

It said the new assistance also includes more than US$ 1.3 million in humanitarian response efforts for refugees in sudan COVID-19