Sudan: U.S. Provides New Assistance to Sudan in Its Fight Against Pandemic

1 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The U.S Government today announced additional assistance for Sudan's COVID-19 response which now totals 23.1 million.

A statement by the US Agency for International Development USAID explained that sum includes US$16.8 million for public communication about preventing infection, disease surveillance, infection prevention control, case management, and water, sanitation and hygiene programs, $ 5 million in cash assistance to vulnerable families adversely affected by coivid-19.

It said the new assistance also includes more than US$ 1.3 million in humanitarian response efforts for refugees in sudan COVID-19

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.