Sudan: Committee - No Amendment On Lockdown Hours

1 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has denied the issuance of any directives changing the curfew hours announced earlier.

Faiisal addressing the Media Platform on Coronavirus Pandemic, Friday, said the committee the received ill-intentioned rumors and queries caused by some circles targeting the government's precautionary measures to encounter the Coronavirus pandemic, with the aim of violating the curfew hours, adding that the committee announced total curfew in Khartoum State.

"We allowed some exclusion including the movement of the citizens inside the districts from 7:00 am until 1:00, at noon. No amendments on curfew hours" He stressed.

The minister warned that the authorities will tighten the measures during the coming days to avoid the violations of the health measures announced by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Faisal called for not paying attention to the rumors and not receives any information regarding the government procedures concerning the pandemic, except from the official platforms, affirming that any amendment in the hours of the curfew or new procedures will be announced through this platform.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.