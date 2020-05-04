Sudan: Committee - No Amendment On Lockdown Hours

Khartoum — Minister of Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has denied the issuance of any directives changing the curfew hours announced earlier.

Faiisal addressing the Media Platform on Coronavirus Pandemic, Friday, said the committee the received ill-intentioned rumors and queries caused by some circles targeting the government's precautionary measures to encounter the Coronavirus pandemic, with the aim of violating the curfew hours, adding that the committee announced total curfew in Khartoum State.

"We allowed some exclusion including the movement of the citizens inside the districts from 7:00 am until 1:00, at noon. No amendments on curfew hours" He stressed.

The minister warned that the authorities will tighten the measures during the coming days to avoid the violations of the health measures announced by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Faisal called for not paying attention to the rumors and not receives any information regarding the government procedures concerning the pandemic, except from the official platforms, affirming that any amendment in the hours of the curfew or new procedures will be announced through this platform.