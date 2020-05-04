Sudan: Minister Affirms Government Concern Over Sudanese Stranded Abroad

1 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has affirmed the government's concern over the issue of the Sudanese stranded abroad, assuring that the government is committed to shoulder its responsibility towards the Sudanese citizens, inside the country and abroad.

The minister addressing the Media Platform on the Coronavirus pandemic, Friday evening, in Khartoum pointed out that the file of the stranded is always presented before the meetings of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, adding that the committee exerts great efforts to solve the problem.

"The previous decisions concerning the stranded based on the capabilities and readiness of the state and the committee is now, working for the provision of the necessary support, in this connection" He said.

