Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack that took place, last Thursday, April.30, in Ber Al-Abd area, north of the Egyptian City of Sinai.

The ministry said in statement issued, Friday, that the criminal act which carried out by the terrorist group, targets the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people.

The statement affirmed Sudan's full solidarity with the sisterly Egypt and supports all measures taken by it to maintain its security, stability and safety of its people.