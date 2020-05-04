South Africa: Police Probe After Man, 36, Fatally Shot Outside His Home - Kamesh

press release

Kamesh police are investigating a murder case after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home in Mountainview, Uitenhage yesterday.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020 around 20:40, police were summoned to a complaint of shooting in Hen Street, Mountainview (Kamesh) in Uitenhage. Inside the yard of a house, police found a lifeless body of Verdon Sam Pietersen (36) with a gunshot wound on the upper body lying near the gate. At this stage, a motive for the shooting is unknown and police are following all leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ricardo January at 072 217 5772. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.