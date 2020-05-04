South Africa: Police Probe After Man, 36, Fatally Shot Outside His Home - Kamesh

3 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kamesh police are investigating a murder case after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home in Mountainview, Uitenhage yesterday.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020 around 20:40, police were summoned to a complaint of shooting in Hen Street, Mountainview (Kamesh) in Uitenhage. Inside the yard of a house, police found a lifeless body of Verdon Sam Pietersen (36) with a gunshot wound on the upper body lying near the gate. At this stage, a motive for the shooting is unknown and police are following all leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ricardo January at 072 217 5772. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.