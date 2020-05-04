Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Without New Positive Case in 24 Hours

Luanda — Angola remains with its covid-19 records announced Saturday with 35 infections, two deaths, 11 recovered persons and 22 active patients.

This was announced Sunday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

According to the official who was speaking at the usual covid-19 update briefing, the national laboratory has processed 3.916 specimens, resulting in 35 positive cases, 2.980 negative, while 901 samples are under processing.

The source said as well that 886 people are in institutional quarantine, 29 discharged from hospital, while northern Cabinda and Zaire provinces record 19 and 10 quarantined persons, respectively.

As part of effort to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, Angola is observing the third period of State of Emergency with effect at 00:00 on Sunday (26 April), going until 11:59 pm on 10 May, bringing the lockdown to 45 days in a row.

This is the second 15-day extension of the exception period in Angola, with some softening of the measures.

The State of Emergency was originally declared by the Head of State on 25 March, following a green light from the National Assembly (Parliament), and went from 27 March to 10 April.

Following the softening of the State of Emergency rules, circulation of people for commercial purposes remains allowed, while leisure movements are banned.

Circulation relaxation does not include Luanda as the sole province that has so far reported positive cases of covid-19. Entry and exit from Luanda is banned.

Mandatory quarantine, both institutional and domestic, remains in place, as well as compulsory testing of people, it was said.

According to the source, public departments are allowed to expand their working hours from 8am to 6pm, with no more than 50 percent of their staff.

Another innovation contained in the new versions of the restriction period is that industrial activity be resumed around the country, including crucial public works.

Public transports have been allowed to increase the number of passengers to 50 percent of their seating capacity, operating from 5am-6pm everyday.

Sports remain closed, except for the leisure kind in two periods (from 5am-6am to 5pm-7pm).

Schools, restaurants, bars, libraries, leisure spots and worship sites remain banned, while informal markets and street vendors are allowed to continue to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Under the new measures, it is mandatory for people to wear masks in markets and other public places and transports.