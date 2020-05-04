Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Message From U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Chairman of IGAD, Dr. Abdulla Hamouk, on Sunday, received message from the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy expressing appreciation over the efforts being exerted by IGAD, its member states, the Executive Director and Special Envoy for making a success the peaceful process and transition in South Sudan.

The US diplomat lauded the recent video conference meeting on South Sudan despite the international challenges concerning COVID-19.

He assured the importance of the statement issued by the meeting in which the IGAD urged all the leaders in South Sudan to take responsible steps, during the coming days, to implement the major articles of the agreement.

"The continuation of the implementation of the agreement is the best way for overcoming the negative impact of the COVID-19 and ending the humanitarian crisis" He stressed.