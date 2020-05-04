Sudan: All Medical Staff Quarantined and Morgues and Markets Closed Down in South Darfur

Nyala — The Wali ( governor) off South Darfur State, Major-General, Hashem Khaled Mahmud has revealed that there are five confirmed cases of Coronavirus pandemic in the state and five other suspected cases, stressing that the capabilities are very weak and that the isolation center can, only, accommodate 28 beds.

General, Khaled said in a press statement said a number of the medical staff of the State's ministry of Health were infected by pandemic and they are now quarantined.

"To contain the situation, a meeting was held between the Higher Committee to combat Coronavirus and the Security Committee in the state and issued a number of decisions including the closing down of markets and banks as well as suspension of prayers at mosques to prevent the pandemic outbreak" He said.