Malawi: Waves of Violence Mar Voter Registration Exercise As DPP Complains to MEC

3 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Waves of bloody violence have erupted in some areas triggering fears this could mar the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In Dowa, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors were beaten up and the party district governor was injured by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) assailants.

This happened on Saturday on Dowa central after some people, believed to be DPP members, went to a registration centre and told all DPP supporters to withdraw.

MCP supporters suspected that the ruling party was withdrawing its monitors in preparation for an attack on the registration centres.

The suspected MCP followers then descended on the DPP monitors, beating them and extensively damaged the vehicle.

UTM party has also condemned the beating of its monitors on Friday in Thyolo, Phalombe and Mulanje districts during the second phase of the voter registration exercise.

The party is requesting Malawi Police Service to deploy its officers to registration centres for security.

UTM says the withdrawal of police officers has given chance to other people to disrupt the registration exercise.

