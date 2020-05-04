Nigeria: 5 Medical Personnel, 7 Almajirai, 4-Yr-Old Child Test Positive

4 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — Five medical personnel, seven almajirai out of 38 repatriated from Kano State, and a 4-year-old child have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

Executive Chairman, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and member Taskforce Response Committee on COVID-19 in Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this to Daily Trust in a phone interview yesterday, said that the state has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, including a four-year-old child being a contact person who came to the state from Lagos State.

He explained that the five medical personnel include three medical doctors, a nurse, and a community health extension worker working in hospitals within the state, adding that the victims are already on admission and treatment has commenced.

Mohammed said out of the 38 repatriated almajirai from Kano, seven tested positive for coronavirus, saying, "On Friday, we got nine new cases, while on Saturday, we had another 10 new cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 48. Six have been discharged in Bauchi, with no single death."

He also disclosed that out of the 78 returnees from Enugu and Port Harcourt, three persons have tested positive, adding that almost all the new cases are returnees from high risk states.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

