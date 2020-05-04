Nigeria: Opeyori Confident COVID-19 Won't Abort His Tokyo Olympics Ambition

Nigeria and African badminton number one player in doubles event, Juwon Anuoluwapo Opeyori has given the assurance that despite the coronavirus pandemic, he is working hard to qualify for next Summer's Tokyo Olympics.

It will be recalled that due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19, the International Olympics Committee on March 24 shifted this year's Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the youngster said despite the temporary suspension of all sporting activities due to the killer virus, he is still working hard to maintain mental and physical fitness ahead of the qualifiers.

The player who is ranked 109 in the world also said he was pleasantly surprised to discover that despite his world ranking he was listed to feature in the Olympics qualifiers.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

On how he is preparing, Opeyori who is ranked number 92 in the Olympics qualifiers said "The preparation is simple. The most important thing is keeping fit. Keeping fit may be easy but the most important thing is keeping fit.

"I try to follow the routine that will help me to maintain my fitness level so that when I get back to court, I will be in good shape. Running is actually the basic thing to do. When you are running, you are exercising the whole body. I also do skipping and jumping as well as abdominal exercises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I play both singles and doubles. So I am aiming at qualifying for the two events. I was surprised when I checked the list of selected players and I discovered I was listed for the qualifiers in both singles and doubles.

"The maximum number that can qualify from Africa in each event is two players but I am confident that if I maintain my hard work, I will qualify in both events."

Opeyori however said his task would be easier, if he would attend more international tournaments where he is hoping to garner more points to remain in the range for the qualifiers.

Interestingly, he affirmed that the Badminton Federation is working assiduously to get the players listed for the qualifiers to attend international tournaments before the qualifiers.

"My chances will remain bright provided after this COVID-19 break, I will continue attending tournaments to garner more points to stay in the qualification range.

"I don't really need to appeal because the federation is even going beyond its limits to make sure we qualify for the Olympics. They are doing everything humanly possible for us to attend more international tournaments," he said.