Nigeria: Bandits Kill 4 Vigilantes, Injure 2 Others in Kaduna

Kaduna — Suspected armed bandits have killed four local vigilantes at Dande village, few kilometres away from Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two other vigilantes sustained gunshot injuries when they were ambushed by the bandits on Friday.

Daily Trust gathered that the vigilantes were on their way to retrieve the body of a driver that was shot to death by the bandits, along with his vehicle, when the incident occurred.

A community leader, Malam Umaru told Daily Trust that it was a sad day for the people of Buruku because ‎the vigilantes were doing their best to protect villages around the area from the bandits who often launch attacks at will.

"We are in mourning because the bandits have killed four of our vigilantes on Friday. They are Habibu Yusuf, Adam Abubakar, Buhari Kabiru ‎and Sani Abdullahi," he said.

Contacted, the State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said he will call back after getting the details of the incident, but no response was received up to the time of filing this report.