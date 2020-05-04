South Africa: COVID-19 - Durban Magistrate's Court Closed for Decontamination After Suspected COVID-19 Case

3 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The main building of the Durban Magistrate's Court will be closed for sanitation following a possible Covid-19 case among the staff.

The court building will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the sanitation to take place.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed that the Department of Health is investigating, after a potential case was identified in a person working at the court.

The case was reported on Friday. All other court employees and judicial officers who came into contact with the person have been identified and have undergone testing.

They have also been requested to go into self-isolation.

"As a precautionary measure, the court building is undergoing a thorough decontamination and disinfection process and will be open again on Wednesday," said Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.

While the building is closed, pending criminal matters in the Regional and District Courts will be dealt with in Courts 21 and 22, which are situated in the Municipal Court on Somtseu Road.

New criminal matters will be attended to at the various surrounding police stations by magistrates, prosecutors, interpreters and clerks of the court.

"It is important to stress that urgent domestic violence matters and applications for protection orders will also be attended to at the Municipal Court on Monday and Tuesday, so the public can rest assured that these services will be available," Phiri said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.