South Africa: Threat to the Media in the Face of a Global Pandemic

4 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The media will have to stick by its ideals and duty to the people, despite the financial struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commemoration of World Press Freedom Day had a different feel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much like many other industries that have been affected by the coronavirus, the media industry has taken a massive knock - with advertisers pulling the plug on campaigns as they struggle to manage their own crumbling finances.

In a statement released to commemorate the auspicious day, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) paid homage to Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of South Africa's pioneering independent media houses.

AMP - which published famous brands such as Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels - has had to shut its doors after 38 years.

The same fate has befallen many community media outlets, while many established national media houses have announced plans to slash the salaries of employees by up to 40%.

"There is a need to sensitise audiences, and those with resources, that an extinction event for media means that some will go under, never to return," said Guy Berger, director for Freedom of Expression and Media Development...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

