Africa: Deployment of Security Forces in Africa to Fight COVID-19 Must Not Morph Into Crackdown On Rights

3 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karen Allen and Anton Du Plessis

Countries across Africa, South Africa included, have deployed troops to back up police in the enforcing of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. But the danger is that once the genie is out of the bottle - especially the tech surveillance genie - it will be hard to get it back in again.

In times of fear, rules go out of the window and the default position is often one of force. A recent doorstep tribute in a Johannesburg suburb to applaud the efforts of essential workers was dubbed an "illegal gathering" by police summoned to break up the event. A resident remarked that it was an eerie reminder of South Africa's past - a throwback to the times of apartheid.

"The rules keep changing," admitted one officer when it was suggested that the response was heavy-handed. No harm was done, but the incident highlights the potential shifts in power dynamics that fear brings, as well as the disconnect between good intentions and how they are implemented.

In unprecedented times, Covid-19 remains an unknown adversary, with the African continent left to second guess its trajectory. So far, it has not matched the terrifying numbers in China, North America and Europe, but it is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

