Angola: Police Launch Awareness Campaign Against COVID-19

3 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — National Police launched Sunday in Saurimo, in eastern Lunda Sul province, a campaign to aware the motorists and motorcyclists on the use of biosafety equipment amid COVID-19.

The hundred police officers also warned the population to avoid unnecessary circulation as well as concentrations, overcrowding in vehicles and motorcycle taxi in this period of State of Emergency. Speaking to ANGOP, the director of press office of the Interior Ministry in the region, Florêncio de Almeida, said that the measure aims to raise the awareness of motorists about the care to be taken with the pandemic.

The initiative is also intended to reinforcing calls for the use of the equipment. biosafety (gloves and masks) and always wash your hands with soap and water. He said that similar initiatives will be carried out in other regions of the province and all those who disobey the authorities will be arrested.

Angola has 35 cases of people infected with the covid-19 of Angolan, Cuban, South African and Guinea Conakry nationalities. Of this number, 11 patients recover, two died and 22 are active and stable.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

