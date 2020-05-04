South Africa: Six More COVID-19 Deaths in Western Cape

3 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Following the most tests carried out to date on Saturday, the Western Cape has recorded another six Covid-19 deaths.

On Saturday, 4 059 tests were completed in a 24-hour period. The testing and screening was focussed on hotspots and pockets of infection.

"Focused testing and screening, conducted at hotspots, or in pockets of infection are key in our fight to flatten the curve and to stop the spread. This cannot however be achieved through testing alone and requires the buy-in and help of everyone in society. It is still necessary for people to stay home in line with the regulation four guidelines, to wash their hands and to practice social distancing," said Premier Alan Winde in a statement.

However, the province also experienced six deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 58.

The Western Cape currently has the most confirmed cases, having overtaken Gauteng on 23 April. As of 13:00 on Sunday, the Western Cape had recorded 3 113 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection.

Winde urged caution as more residents return to work on Monday under Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.