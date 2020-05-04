Namibia: Airnam to Resume Domestic Flights

3 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia's troubled national airline, Air Namibia, will resume domestic flights on Wednesday next week, the airline announced on Sunday.

Air Namibia, which has been a drain on government finances for years, postponed and cancelled local and international flights during the lockdown imposed in Namibia over the past five weeks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government recently announced a four-stage response plan with the aim of easing the lockdown, with certain businesses allowed to operate and domestic travel resuming from Tuesday.

"Air Namibia will start flying again locally effective 6 May," the airline's acting general manager for commercial services, Bluemy Hamutenya, said. "Regional and international flights remain suspended until further notice," he added.

Hamutenya said the airline would resume flights between Eros Airport in Windhoek and Ondangwa, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz, Oranjemund and Walvis Bay.

He further noted that flights to Lüderitz and Oranjemund will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, instead of Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

He also said Air Namibia would conduct mandatory temperature testing on all passengers before boarding.

"Furthermore, all passengers are expected to wear their masks in public spaces and throughout the flight. The reopening of domestic flights will enable citizens to have access to the fastest mode of transport. I encourage our travellers to do things differently. Let's reduce pressure on our national roads and utilise air transport services," he noted.

Hamutenya said despite regional and international flights being suspended, Air Namibia remained available to offer air transport through charter flights worldwide, for humanitarian purposes, as well as to airlift pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, and for all essential services.

