Nigeria: Nasarawa Lawmaker Dies of COVID-19, Assembly Complex Fumigated, Sealed

Lafia — Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has confirmed that the member of the State House of Assembly (NSHA), Suleiman Adamu died due to coronavirus. He said while addressing the press in Lafia that, "The deceased was admitted at Federal Medical center, (FMC) Keffi, he had a symptom of coronavirus, his sample was taken but before it was out, he died and was buried. His result came out positive on Saturday.

"The result has complicated our situation as most of those who bath and dressed the deceased do not know his status.

"We have isolated his family; we are trying to trace his contacts.

"We have advised the speaker and other members to be isolated. We have decided to close down the Assembly complex." He said.

The governor disclosed that the state has nine cases with one death. As of the time of filing this report, the House of Assembly was being fumigated.