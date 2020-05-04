Nigeria: Ogun Doctors Begin Strike Today Over Welfare Package

4 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, yesterday announced the commencement of a three-day warning strike effective from today over poor welfare package.

The association said the strike action followed the alleged refusal of the state government to yield to agitations on the need for improved welfare package for its members.

The decision was contained in a letter jointly signed by the ARD OOUTH President and the General Secretary, Dr. Popoola Mutiu and Dr. Osundara Tope respectively to the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta yesterday, regretting the lack of response to the doctor's plight by the government.

The association noted that the attitude of the government to previous strike warning letters showed it was not concerned about their welfare and condemned the increase in hazard allowance from N5,000 to N10,000 as a mere charade.

The doctors, however, said their members working at the COVID-19 isolation centre will be excused from the strike action.

The letter partly reads: "There has been no commitment whatsoever from the government on the issue of appropriate remuneration, entry level, new minimum wage, hazard allowance and life insurance for our members.

"Despite the inadequate response of Ogun State government to the health risks confronted by our members during this COVID-19 pandemic, our members went ahead to continue their work diligently in their various departments and at the isolation centre.

"We were taken aback by the arbitrary change in only hazard allowance to be given as COVID-19 Special Hazard Allowance to all health workers," the association lamented.

