Nigeria: Unilever Supports COVID-19 Fight With Food, Hygiene

4 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By .

Unilever Nigeria has commenced donations of its food and hygiene portfolio brands - Lipton, Knorr, Royco, Glen Tea, Lifebuoy, OMO, Sunlight soaps, Pears, Vaseline, Closeup, and Pepsodent, across the country to complement government's efforts in helping citizens to stay well and maintain hygiene necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on this initiative, the company's Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Ghana and Nigeria, Mrs. Soromidayo George, commended federal and state governments for effectively leading in the COVID-19 crisis fight and demonstrating capabilities to stem the spread of the virus with adequate preparation of the right infrastructure set up for affected people to be treated.

On the rationale for Unilever's donations Mrs. George said: "As a purpose driven organisation, we understand the need for proper hygiene during a crisis of this nature. We are also aware that the restriction of movement has affected the livelihood of many, that's why we are sending food and hygiene products worth 200 million naira to Nigerians who need them.

"So far, we've been able to achieve this by partnering with the Ministries of Health in Ogun and Lagos and we are rolling out to other States in Nigeria, as well as partnering with several non-profit organizations, who have direct reach to the most vulnerable people within different communities in Nigeria. It is really heartwarming to see the impact of donations being felt across the country, in the places where they matter the most," she said.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.