Uganda: Two Dead, 31 Houses Destroyed As Landslides Hit Kigezi

Two people have died and 31 houses have been destroyed following landslides that hit Kigezi sub region.

Mr Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region, said Everist Ahimbisibwe, 9, and Cleo Amanya, 4, both children of Mr Julius Atwine, a resident of Karengyere village, Muko Sub County in Rubanda District, were swept away by running water amid heavy down pour.

Mr Maate, said that the two female juveniles were braving a heavy downpour to return home.

The floods resulted from a heavy downpour that started on Saturday morning at around 2.00am and lasted for over 10 hours.

Mr Maate said that the two bodies have been retrieved from the landslide area and handed over to their parents for burial.

Mr Herbert Byaruhanga, the Muko Sub County LC3 chairman said that the landslides also destroyed three houses and four roads in the area.

Mr Edmond Tumwesigye, the Kaharo Sub County LC3 chairman in said that 13 houses were destroyed by the landslides.

Mr Dezi Biryomumeisho, the Maziba sub county LC3 Chairman said that six houses and four bridges were destroyed by landslides in his area.

Mr Saime Twesigwome, the Rubaya Sub County LC3 Chairperson said that 8 houses and several gardens were destroyed by the landslides.

Rev Christopher Matsiko, the parish priest of Mukaranje Church of Uganda said that landslides also did not spare Kakoma Church of Uganda in Katuna town council.

On Saturday, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) was forced to temporarily close the Kabale-Ntungamo road following the landslides that swept part of the road.