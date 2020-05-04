South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Places Amatola Water Board Under Legal Administration

press release

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has met with her advisors and received the updated reports regarding intensified processes applied to resolving the cases of irregular expenditure in the Department of Water and Sanitation and addressing the findings of the investigation in some of the entities over which the Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation holds jurisdiction.

The Minister received comprehensive updates about enduring problematic developments at both the Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, and Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo.

Since taking office nine months ago, Sisulu has tried a variety of interventions to resolve management and governance issues which have plagued the affairs of Amatola Water for some years. The board has long been characterized by instability and infighting, which has rendered Amatola Water dysfunctional. Minister Sisulu has now concluded that ending the term of office of the current interim board and appointing legal administrators to manage the affairs of Amatola Water is the only practical solution left to address the enduring instability.

The decision by Minister Sisulu is not taken lightly. It is informed by the need to have a solvent institution that strives for reliable delivery of water to the citizens of the Eastern Cape. Sisulu would like to thank the interim board for their work. Decisions that were taken by the board will remain valid and in force. These include investigations into the current CEO, who was recently placed on special precautionary leave with full pay.

In addition to Amatola Water, there are ongoing investigations into irregular expenditure and governance issues at Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo. The investigations into Lepelle Northern Water are ongoing. Minister Sisulu will soon make further announcements in this regard.